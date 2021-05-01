10,906 Shares in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 199,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

MTCR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04.

Metacrine Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

