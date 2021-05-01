Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Puxin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Puxin stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.85. Puxin Limited has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

