8,688 Shares in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlanticus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 13,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $411,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,760. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

