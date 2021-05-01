Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

