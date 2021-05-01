Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 117,011 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

