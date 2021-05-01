William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

