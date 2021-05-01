Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.21 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

