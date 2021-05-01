Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,333.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.