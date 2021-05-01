L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

AIQUY opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

