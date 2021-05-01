Waterstone Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

