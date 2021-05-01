Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HDI. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$35.54 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.88. The firm has a market cap of C$754.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.19.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

