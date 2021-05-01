Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 58,919 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $715.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

