Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $11,287,588.56 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58.

On Friday, February 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05.

NTLA stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

