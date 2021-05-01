Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Major Shareholder Albert Mitrani Sells 100,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $49,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.40 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
