Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells $56,544,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.
