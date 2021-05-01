Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells $56,544,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $26,692,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Snap by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.