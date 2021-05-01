Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,368.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,282.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.