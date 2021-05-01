Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,068.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,277.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

