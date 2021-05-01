Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

