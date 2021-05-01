Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is €82.06 and its 200-day moving average is €74.84.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

