Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

