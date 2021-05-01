Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CZWI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.