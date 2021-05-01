Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Copco AB Increased by William Blair (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Copco in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.