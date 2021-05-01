Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rises By 177.6%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of ESALY stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
