Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rises By 177.6%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

