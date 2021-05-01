BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

