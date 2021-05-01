Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $456.01 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $465.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.11.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

