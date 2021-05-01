Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

