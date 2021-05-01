Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Expands By 169.3%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.08% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

