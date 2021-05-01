WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. WPP has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

