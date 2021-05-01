Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TEGNA Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

