Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,000.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and last traded at GBX 2,932.42 ($38.31), with a volume of 1042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,935 ($38.35).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £922.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,749.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,587.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.82%.

In other Clarkson news, insider William Thomas acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, with a total value of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Also, insider Sue Harris acquired 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

