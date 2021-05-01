Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.