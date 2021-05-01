Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.96. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $115.47 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

