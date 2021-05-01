thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

