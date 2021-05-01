Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report sales of $937.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.60 million and the highest is $970.75 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $68,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.