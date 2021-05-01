Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report $160.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.49 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

