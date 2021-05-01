Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

FFWM opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

