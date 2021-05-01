Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Amphenol by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.