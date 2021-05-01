Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $151.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.