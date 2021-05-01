Barclays Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $114.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.41.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 294,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 67.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.