SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $93.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.