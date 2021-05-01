Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.79.

NYSE D opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

