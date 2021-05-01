Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

