Rockwell Automation, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.26 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,672,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

