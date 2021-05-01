Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Investar Holding Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Investar stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

