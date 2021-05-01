AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to $48.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $39.87 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.