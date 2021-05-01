Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

