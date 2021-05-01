Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.30

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $9.40. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 67,977 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 2,269.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Ideal Power worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

