TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$2.01. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 11,715 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$141.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

