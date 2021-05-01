Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

MEDP stock opened at $169.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

