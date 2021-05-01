Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.69

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.69 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 24.90 ($0.33). Renold shares last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 558,548 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

